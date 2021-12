Wilson recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and a block across 29 minutes in Sunday's 99-89 victory against the G League Ignite.

Wilson came close to posting double-doubles in back to back games against the Ignite, but his side came up short on Sunday despite his efforts. He is still shooting very poorly from deep, making just 22.2 percent of his three-pointers this season.