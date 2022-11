Wilson finished with 27 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 134-125 win against the G-league Ignite.

After being let go by Toronto last season, Wilson has started off his G-league season on a high note with a tough all-around performance in a win. Expect him to continue to put up similar numbers as one of Oklahoma City's main offensive weapons.