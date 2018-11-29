D.J. Wilson: Healthy, plays 11 minutes
Wilson (hamstring) scored seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and tallied two assists along with one rebound in the loss Wednesday to the Blue Coats.
Wilson only played 11 minutes with the Herd, but given the 2017 first-round pick has yet to play a game with the Bucks this season, any type of action on the court is worth pointing out. Wilson figures to see plenty of minutes with the Herd as Milwaukee continues to develop their forward, and he should routinely see time in the NBA, albeit on the bench.
