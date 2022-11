Wilson finished with 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 112-111 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Wilson showcased his full offensive capabilities against Salt Lake, scoring from deep as well as dominating on the inside. He was one of the key factors that helped Oklahoma City eke out a win against the Stars.