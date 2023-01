Wilson finished with 28 points (12-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds assists three assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 118-116 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Wilson was able to have his way offensively against the Capitanes, finishing as the leading scorer while also hauling in a team-high 11 rebounds. However, he struggled from the free throw line which played a role in the Blue losing a close one at home.