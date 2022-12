Wilson finished with 22 points (9-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-111 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Wilson showcased his full offensive arsenal during Sunday's contest, leading the team in points while also being active on the glass. He also did a solid job of protecting the rim and being active in the passing lanes. However, he was very inefficient from the field missing 14 shots including eight from deep.