Wilson finished with 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), ten rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 89-117 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Wilson did a good job establishing himself as a scorer while also being a monster on the glass finishing with 10 rebounds. Even though he finished with a double-double, he was very inefficient from the field missing 10 shots including four from deep.