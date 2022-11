Plowden recorded 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Friday's loss against the Vipers.

Plowden has not shot the ball extremely well in his first two appearances of the season, but he's been getting the job done with back-to-back double-digit scoring performances. He's also shooting an impressive 50 percent from three-point range, going 7-for-14 in that two-game span.