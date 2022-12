Plowden recorded nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to Mexico City.

Plowden is settled as a contributor off the bench, and while he is not expected to post eye-popping numbers on a regular basis, it's worth noting that he was extremely efficient in this game and tends to post decent numbers even when he doesn't receive a lot of playing time. He's averaging 9.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.