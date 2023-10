Plowden was waived by the Magic on Saturday, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Plowden shouldered a nice chunk of playing time during Orlando's last preseason game against Flamengo, but he was unable to do much with the opportunity (three points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes). As a result, he'll head to waivers and could end up reporting to the Magic's G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic.