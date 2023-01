Plowden delivered 24 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 31 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss to the Vipers.

Plowden led Birmingham in scoring during this loss after posting one of the most efficient performances of his career. Plowden has yet to start a game for Birmingham this season, but he's still averaging 7.7 points per contest across 20.6 minutes.