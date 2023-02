Plowden (illness) registered eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss to the Blue.

Plowden was one of two players that didn't reach the 20-minute threshold for the Squadron, but at least he's now available after missing several games with an illness before the All-Star break. That said, he's not expected to have a major role going forward.