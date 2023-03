Plowden had 19 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a block across 24 minutes off the bench in Thursday's overtime win over Santa Cruz.

Plowden has had a lesser role for the Squadron this season, but he has been turning things around in recent weeks. That won't matter much, however, as Birmingham is already eliminated from the playoff race. Plowden has scored in double digits in each of his last three appearances.