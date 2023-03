Plowden had 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over Santa Cruz.

Plowden was one of seven Birmingham players that scored in double digits in this game, but he also ended one rebound shy of a double-double, so this was a strong performance for him. In fact, this 18-point outing was his second-best mark of the season, and the nine boards tied his season-best output in that category as well.