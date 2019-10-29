Daeshon Francis: Selected 55th overall
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers selected Francis with the 55th overall pick in the 2019 G League Draft.
A 6-4 guard out of NCAA Division II school Texas-Permian Basin, Francis averaged 21.9 points over 33 games in his senior season last year. Although a steady contributor offensively, Francis will likely try to improve upon his poor three-point shooting in the G League this season; the guard managed 30.2 percent overall behind the arc last year in college.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...