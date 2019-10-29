Daeshon Francis: Selected 55th overall

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers selected Francis with the 55th overall pick in the 2019 G League Draft.

A 6-4 guard out of NCAA Division II school Texas-Permian Basin, Francis averaged 21.9 points over 33 games in his senior season last year. Although a steady contributor offensively, Francis will likely try to improve upon his poor three-point shooting in the G League this season; the guard managed 30.2 percent overall behind the arc last year in college.