Bertans' agent, Arturs Kalnitis, announced Sunday via his personal Twitter account that his client was waived by the Pelicans.

Bertans joined brother Davis in the NBA late in the 2018-19 season, appearing in 12 games for New Orleans while averaging 2.8 points and 0.8 triples in 13.9 minutes per contest while shooting 25.5 percent from the field. The Pelicans apparently weren't swayed enough by the 29-year-old's performance to justify keeping him on the roster in 2019-20 at a $1.42 million base salary, a portion of which would have been guaranteed if he wasn't waived before Aug. 1. Once he clears waivers, Bertans will evaluate his options both in the NBA and overseas before deciding where he'll continue his career.