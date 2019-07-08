Bertans signed a two-year contract Monday with Russian club Khimki, Eurohoops.net reports.

After Bertans' agent revealed Sunday that his client was waived by the Pelicans, the prevailing thought was that the 29-year-old would return overseas after a brief, underwhelming stint in the NBA in the second half of 2018-19. Unsurprisingly, Bertans was quickly able to find a home back in the EuroLeague, where he was one of the circuit's pre-eminent outside shooters before bolting for the NBA. The shooting guard could revisit a return to the NBA down the road, though he'll more likely than not spend the rest of his career overseas.