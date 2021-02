Nix tallied 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals during Wednesday's loss against Erie.

Nix was one of the few bright spots on the Ignite during their first loss, as the guard tallied his first double-double of the season by leading the team on the boards and recording his third outing in double figures offensively. In five games played, Nix is averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.