Nix had 25 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block during Saturday's win over the Raptors 905.

Although committing six turnovers, Nix had a great game in this one, as the guard flirted with a triple-double across 27 minutes of action while leading the team offensively off the bench. Across three games played now with the Ignite, Nix is averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists.