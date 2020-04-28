Daishen Nix: Skipping college for G League
Nix decommitted from UCLA on Tuesday and plans to enter the G League's professional pathway program, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Nix is now the third prominent class of 2020 recruit to spurn the NCAA for the G League, following in the footsteps of fellow five-stars Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd. The 6-foot-4 guard is expected to take home a six-figure salary while partaking in a specialized program that is expected to help ease his transition into the NBA when he becomes draft-eligible in 2021.
