Nix had 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals during Wednesday's win over the Hustle.

This was Nix's first game in double figures since Feb. 17, snapping a steak of three straight outings. His eight rebounds were also good for second best on the Ignite and now over nine games played, the 19-year-old is averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists.