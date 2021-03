Nix tallied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal during Monday's loss to Raptors 905.

This was Nix's third time over the past four outings reaching double figures offensively, as the 19-year-old drained a three for the first time since Feb. 24. With the loss Monday, Nix and the Ignite season has come to a close. Nix averaged 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists this year.