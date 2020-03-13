Daishon Smith: Acquired by South Bay Lakers
The South Bay Lakers acquired Smith off waivers on Feb. 27.
Since joining the Lakers on Feb. 27, Smith has appeared in five contests, averaging 3.2 points across five minutes per game. Last season with Louisiana-Monroe, Smith appeared and started in 32 games. He averaged 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc. He ranked first in the Sun Belt in steals per game and was named to the 2018-19 All-Sun Belt First Team. It's unclear when he and the Lakers will see game action again following the G League season suspension amid coronavirus concerns.
