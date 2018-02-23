Dakarai Allen: Fourth straight game in double figures

Allen provided 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist during Thursday's 119-93 loss to South Bay.

The first year player from San Diego State was able to reach double digits in scoring for the fourth straight game and sixth of his last seven. During that streak, Allen is averaging 16.8 points a game as he tries to solidify himself in Augo Caliente's offense. The 23-year-old got off to a really slow start, hence why his season average is only 5.7 points.