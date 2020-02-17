Dakarai Allen: Limited production Thursday

Allen generated eight points (3-7 FG, 2-43Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's win over Canton.

While Allen was solid, his production didn't stand out in Thursday's win. While he's likely not a viable fantasy option in most formats, Allen's provided the Drive with a combination of solid floor spacing and defense. On the year, he's posting averages of 7.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.8 minutes.