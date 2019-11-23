Dakarai Allen: Recieves 12 minutes off bench

Allen amassed four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes Friday against Fort Wayne.

The second-year pro had provided a nice spark off the bench in Friday's blowout win. Allen's carved out a consistent role for Grand Rapids, starting three-of-eight games and averaging 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.2 minutes.