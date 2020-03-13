Dakarai Allen: Scores 17 in defeat
Allen provided 17 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Mad Ants.
Although he had a rough night from the field, Allen played well and was the only Drive starter to finish with a positive net rating. The 25-year-old has taken on a larger role in the wake of Donta Hall's ascension to the NBA and has scored in double figures in each of the past two contests. Overall, this year, Allen's totaling 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 23.9 minutes per contest.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.