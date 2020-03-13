Dakarai Allen: Scores 17 in defeat

Allen provided 17 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Mad Ants.

Although he had a rough night from the field, Allen played well and was the only Drive starter to finish with a positive net rating. The 25-year-old has taken on a larger role in the wake of Donta Hall's ascension to the NBA and has scored in double figures in each of the past two contests. Overall, this year, Allen's totaling 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 23.9 minutes per contest.