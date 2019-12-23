Dakarai Allen: Solid effort off bench

Allen recorded nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals and an assist in 29 minutes during Friday's win over the Hustle.

Allen provided another versatile line in Friday's win. That said, the 24-year-old is hindered by a poor three-point stroke as he's made just 30.0 percent of his treys this season. Allen's history demonstrates that he's capable of more, however, as he hit 39.7 percent of his threes on 1.6 attempts per game during the 2017-18 season.