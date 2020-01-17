Dakarai Allen: Solid shooting in win

Allen registered 11 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one steal and one block in 17 minutes Wednesday against the Skyhawks.

Allen responded well to his insertion amongst the starters, drilling all but one of his shot attempts and finishing in double-figures. That said, he only saw 17 minutes of run, indicating that any long-term move to be with the starters isn't expected to impact his overall playing time too much.