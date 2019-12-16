Dakarai Allen: Strong defensive presence in loss
Allen contributed six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 28 minutes Sunday against the Red Claws.
Allen managed to have an excellent all-around game, tying for team-leads in both steals and blocks while focusing on getting his teammates involved before himself. The 24-year-old has recently been inserted into the starting lineup and his 28 minutes Sunday were 10 more than his season average of 18. If he's able to continue his solid complementary play, look for Allen to continue to see increased opportunities as a member of the first unit.
