Dakarai Tucker: Attempts 25 shots in loss
Tucker scored 27 points (11-25 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds and three assists in the loss Tuesday to the Hustle.
Tucker attempted a whopping 25 shots despite Daniel House and Isaiah Hartenstein both in the starting lineup so suffice to say, it seems like the 24-year-old rules the roost at the moment. Tucker has seen his season averages jump slightly throughout the month of February, as the guard is averaging 13.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game - a trend that should continue with the G League regular season winding to a close.
