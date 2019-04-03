Dakarai Tucker: Leads team in scoring
Tucker posted 28 points (9-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the 144-125 win Tuesday over Santa Cruz.
Tucker led the way for the Vipers en route to a G League Finals appearance, but it's worth pointing out the 24-year-old didn't have nearly this kind of impact in the team's second-round win, posting just 10 points. Tucker might struggle to have a similar type of game against Long Island given the length the Nets possess in the frontcourt.
