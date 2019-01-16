Dakarai Tucker: Scorching hot in win

Tucker tallied 33 points (12-18 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and an assist in the win Tuesday over the Blue.

Tucker was inserted into the starting lineup with Daniel House called up to the Rockets and promptly registered a career-high in points. The 24-year-old has been a minor part of the Viper's rotation prior to Tuesday, averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26 games.