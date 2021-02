Tucker registered 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound and an assist across 25 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against Salt Lake City.

Tucker made his presence felt in his debut with Iowa, and he looked productive as a scoring threat off the bench. Given the team's offensive struggles, he could have a strong chance at moving into the starting five sooner than later if he can maintain these levels of production.