Tucker delivered 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block across 25 minutes in Thursday's loss against Austin.

Tucker looked deadly from three-point range and drained a season-high five treys en route to putting up his best scoring output of the season to date. Tucker has struggled with his shot and has failed to show consistency on the offensive end of the court, though, and that clearly impacts his upside going forward.