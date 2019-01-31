Dakarai Tucker: Scores 30-plus points again

Tucker piled on 34 points (12-25 FG, 8-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in the loss Wednesday to the Bayhawks.

Daniel House's continual absence has opened the flood gates for the undrafted second-year player, as Tucker has amassed two 30-plus point games in the last two weeks alone. Only averaging 12.1 points per game through 33 contests this season, it seems likely Tucker will dip back down to earth soon, but fantasy owners may want to take note of the recent hot streak.