Tucker mustered 38 points (13-18 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against the Raptors 905.

Tucker delivered one of the best scoring performances in recent memory at the G League level, as he came off the bench to drain 10 treys en route to a career-high 38 points. Tucker has scored in double digits in three of his last five outings, but he's not likely to repeat this 38-point output any time soon.