Tucker was selected by the Iowa Wolves with the No. 17 overall pick in Monday's G League Draft.

Tucker hasn't appeared in a G League game since the 2018-19 season, averaging 13 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists in 49 games (22 starts) for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He'll head to the Wolves with Allonzo Trier, who was selected with the fourth pick of Monday's draft.