Dakari Johnson: Great first game back
Johnson amassed 26 points (11-17 FG, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks during Wednesday's 113-108 home loss to Lakeland.
In his first game back in the G League since his stint with the Thunder, the former Kentucky center picked up right where he left off and had an effective shooting afternoon (64.7 percent) while reaching the 26-point mark for the fifth time. Through eight G League games with the Blue this season, Johnson is averaging a double-double of 23.9 points and 10.3 rebounds.
