Dakota Mathias: Continues three-point barrage
Mathias knocked down six three-pointers Wednesday, finishing with 25 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in a win over Austin.
Mathias has drained 10 treys over his last two games to push his total to 138 on the season. That ranks second in the G League behind the 152 converted by Mychal Mulder of Sioux Falls. With Mulder now with Golden State in the NBA, Mathias has an excellent chance to take over the league lead in his next few games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...