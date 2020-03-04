Mathias knocked down six three-pointers Wednesday, finishing with 25 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in a win over Austin.

Mathias has drained 10 treys over his last two games to push his total to 138 on the season. That ranks second in the G League behind the 152 converted by Mychal Mulder of Sioux Falls. With Mulder now with Golden State in the NBA, Mathias has an excellent chance to take over the league lead in his next few games.