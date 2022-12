Mathias totaled 36 points (12-16 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-130 overtime win over Lakeland.

Mathias came off the bench during Tuesday's matchup, but he had plenty of looks from beyond the arc and knocked down 72.7 percent of his three-point attempts. He's now averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.2 minutes per game this year.