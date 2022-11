Mathias tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 111-101 win over the Capitanes.

Mathias has had a consistent role for the Hustle early in the year, and he had the second-highest scoring total on the team while leading Memphis in steals during Monday's narrow win. Over his first two appearances this year, he's averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.