Mathias posted 26 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 win over the Herd.

Mathias was quite efficient from beyond the arc Wednesday, compiling his highest scoring total of the season to help lead the Hustle to the win. He's now averaging 17.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game to begin the regular season.