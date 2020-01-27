Mathias tallied 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in a win over College Park on Sunday.

After a slow start to January, Mathias appears to be getting back on track, averaging 24 points over his last three games. The undrafted rookie is tied for second in the G League with 100 three-point makes on the season.