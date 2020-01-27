Dakota Mathias: Leads Legends with 21 points
Mathias tallied 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in a win over College Park on Sunday.
After a slow start to January, Mathias appears to be getting back on track, averaging 24 points over his last three games. The undrafted rookie is tied for second in the G League with 100 three-point makes on the season.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.