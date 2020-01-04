Mathias tallied 26 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed seven rebounds in a loss to Stockton on Friday.

Mathias has been on a roll over his last four games, averaging 23.3 points on 50 percent shooting while converting 18 of 36 attempts from deep. On the season, the Purdue University product is averaging 19.5 points while shooting 41.6 percent from three-point range.