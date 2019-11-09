Mathias accounted for 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hustle.

Mathias provided a nice all-around line Friday, though he also finished with a minus-17 net rating. While it's unlikely that Mathias will be able to replicate Friday's two-block, two-steal defensive performance consistently, though his 37 minutes of run bodes well for his role going forward.