Dakota Mathias: Leads way with 19
Mathias accounted for 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hustle.
Mathias provided a nice all-around line Friday, though he also finished with a minus-17 net rating. While it's unlikely that Mathias will be able to replicate Friday's two-block, two-steal defensive performance consistently, though his 37 minutes of run bodes well for his role going forward.
