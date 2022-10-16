Mathias was waived by the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Mathias was released along with Killian Tillie as the Grizzlies finalized their opening-night roster ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Despite being let go, Mathias could remain in the organization with the G League's Memphis Hustle this season since he was on an Exhibit 10 deal.
