Mathias totaled 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 101-90 win over Westchester.

Mathias was in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup, and he scored 20-plus points for the fourth time in the last five games. He's now averaging 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 34.4 minutes per game this year.