Mathias racked up 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) along with five rebounds and three steals in a victory over Oklahoma City on Saturday.

It was a nice bounceback effort by Mathias, who hit only 6-of-17 field goals in his previous game. The rookie is averaging 19.8 points and 3.3 treys through six games this season.