Mathias scored 25 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while collecting 13 rebounds and five assists in a loss to Austin on Saturday.

Mathias enjoyed arguably his finest all-around game of the season, leading the Legends in scoring and rebounding en route to his first double-double of the campaign. The undrafted rookie also drilled a trio of three-pointers to pull within one of the G League lead.